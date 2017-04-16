Check out the brand new second song Aisi Hoti Hai Maa from Raveena Tandon’s upcoming revenge thriller Maatr. The song showcases the beautiful concoction of a mother and her love for her child.

The song has been crooned by Kavita Seth. The melodious track has been composed by Kavita Seth with lyrics penned by Munawwar Rana.

Check out the song here:

Maatr marks the comeback of Raveena as a lead actor. Sharing the experience she said that, “I used to work in 30 films in a year during the early stage of my career. But now I have reached a point where I will do films that I completely believe in and I have no idea what I am doing next after Maatr. So how many times should I make my comeback? I really do not like using that word.”

Written by Michael Pellico and directed by Ashtar Sayed the film also stars Alisha Khan, Madhur Mittal, Divya Jagdale, Anurag Arora, Rushad Rana, Saleem Khan and Shalee Goel in key roles.

The film is set to hit the screens on 21st April and will clash with Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor at the box office.

Post Maatr, Raveena Tandon will be seen in Kireet Khurana’s T for Taj Mahal and Onir’s Shab which also features Sanjay Suri and Gaurav Nanda in key roles.

Raveena Tandon has also lent her voice to the character of lord Hanuman’s mother in the forthcoming animated film Hanuman Da Damdaar. Salman Khan will also give voiceover for the older Hanuman in the Ruchi Narain directorial, other artists involved in the project include Javed Akhtar, Makarand Deshpande, Kunal Kemmu and Vinay Pathak.

Hanuman Da Damdaar is scheduled to release on May 19.