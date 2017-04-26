Check Out The Romantic Track Thodi Der From Half Girlfriend

Here’s presenting the new song ‘Thodi Der’ from Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Like the last two songs of the film, this one too is an out-and-out romantic number. The song has been composed by Farhan Saeed and has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal, while the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

Check out the song right here:

Half Girlfriend revolves around Madhav and Riya’s half love story. Madhav wants a relationship, but Riya doesn’t. So, she agrees to be his ‘Half Girlfriend’. More than a friend, less than a girlfriend, is what they term it!

Half Girlfriend – Dost se Zyada, Girlfriend se kam, is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s best selling novel ‘Half Girlfriend’. Directed by Mohit Suri, the intense love story sets out to explore the grey area in relationships today; the ‘in-between space’, between two people.

This is the first time Arjun and Shraddha are teamed up together for a film. The movie was also shot in the Times Square and the UN Headquarters in New York City.

Half Girlfriend is being produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat.

Apart from Arjun and Shraddha in the lead, the film also stars actors Rhea Chakraborty, Seema Biswas, Vikrant Massey and Felix Shindraj among others. The movie is slated to release on May 19, 2017.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has just wrapped up the shooting of Mubarakan. Arjun will be seen in double roles Charan Singh and Karan Singh. While Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Kartar Singh in the film. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee. It is set to hit the screens on 28th July.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Haseena, where she’ll play the titular role – Haseena Parkar. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and it also star Siddhanth Kapoor playing Dawood Ibrahim. Haseena is scheduled to release on 14th July.