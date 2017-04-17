Here’s presenting the official trailer of the much-awaited romantic film Raabta featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh in lead roles.

The trailer showcases the love triangle between the three primary characters in the two different eras.

Check out the trailer here:

Actor Irrfan Khan has lent his voice for the trailer.

Vijan and Irrfan were on a flight when the director asked if Irrfan could do a voice-over for his film. Irrfan instantly agreed and promised to do it once they were back.

Vijan said in a statement: “We needed a soothsayers’ voice for the trailer. Irrfan’s voice is amazing and distinct. We were flying to Georgia when I asked Irrfan if he could do a small voice-over for ‘Raabta’.

“He agreed and then asked me the details.”

Raabta will mark the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan. The film is being produced by Maddock films and T-Series.

After Raabta Sushant is lined up with Romeo Akbar Walter The film is based on true events from 1971. Romeo Akbar Walter is being helmed by Robby Grewal and is slated to hit the theaters in 2018.

Sushant has also bagged a franchise film to be produced by Dharma Productions. It is being helmed by Dostana director, Tarun Mansukhani. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez in a key role and has been titled as Drive.

Kriti, on the other hand, was last featured in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale and will be next seen in Bareilly ki Barfi with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. In the film Ayushmann will be seen as the owner of a printing press. Rajkummar will be seen as an author and Kriti as a straight-forward and liberated girl. The film will hit the screens on July 21 this year.

There were reports that she was being considered for a role in Aamir Khan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan but looks like she will have to fight it out with Katrina Kaif to bag the role since the latter too is being considered for the same film.