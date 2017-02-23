Here’s the official trailer of the upcoming romantic thriller Machine featuring Kiara Advani and debutante Mustafa. The film is a love story with a classic twist with the signature style of director duo Abbas-Mustan.

Enjoy the trailer for some high octane stunts with stylish cinematography:

Machine also stars Carla Dennis and Eshaan Shanka in key roles and is set to hit the screens on 17th March, 2017.

Machine has been produced by – AD Films (Haresh Patel), Pranay Chokshi, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada (DG) & Abbas-Mustan and co-produced by – Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Kushal Kantilal Gada, Ruchit Patel & Reshmaa Kadakia.