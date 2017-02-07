Today the official trailer of much awaited Bollywood drama Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai was showcased to fans and media.

The star cast of Jeena Isi Ka Naan Hai includes Arbaaz Khan, Ashutosh Rana, Himansh Kohli, Manjari Fadnis, Supriya Pathak, Rati Agnihotri and Prem Chopra.

The movie is directed by Keshhav Panneriy and produced by Purnima Mead under the Bibia Films Private Ltd.

Watch the trailer here:

The music of the movie is composed by Harry Anand, Onkar Minhas, Siddhant Madhav, Deepak Aggarwal & Vishoo Mukherjee.

The film will release worldwide on 3rd March, 2017.