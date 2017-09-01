Tu Hain Mera Sunday has already won many hearts across the world through its travel at film festivals and has been a crowd pleaser all across. A couple of days ago, the first poster of the film was released leaving people curious to know more. Now a brand new poster which promises the same fun filled film has been released by the makers. In addition a teaser of the film, ahead of the trailer launch next week has been released digitally. The teaser gives out the initial outline of the story of the film which been directed by Milind Dhaimade.

Tu Hai Mera Sunday is a story about five regular guys looking for space in Mumbai to play their favourite sport, football every Sunday. Dodging the crowded bustle and choked streets of the city, these five 30-something find an outlet for their daily frustrations playing Sunday soccer on the posh Juhu Beach, until fate decrees otherwise in the gentle rom com Tu Hai Mera Sunday. (You Are My Sunday)

Produced by Varun Shah, Tu Hai Mera Sunday made a world premiere at the 60th The British Film Institute London Film Festival (BFI), 2016, and an Indian Premiere at MAMI, 2016. It was well received at both the festivals. Later on, Tu Hai Mera Sunday went on to do a round of various prestigious festivals around the world like 17th New York Indian Film Festival, Cinequest Film Festival, 2017 and Nashville Film Festival, 2017. The film even won the Audience Choice Award for Best Film at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year.

Here’s the link for to the teaser of Tu Hai Mera Sunday. This funny sneak peek of the film will surely give you a push to catch it in theaters near you on 6th October 2017.