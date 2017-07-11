Tiger Shroff showing off his dancing skills is definitely one thing you would want to watch today. The makers of the movie Munna Michael have released a behind-the-scene video of the song Beparwah.

Tiger Shroff is seen doing some Michael Jackson moves. In this video, Tiger also talks about his hard work behind the dance rehearsals. Get ready to learn few steps and watch the video right here:

Tiger who is known for his killer moves on the dance floor will be giving a tribute to his idol Michael Jackson through dance in this project. Interestingly, Nawaz plays the role of a gangster who aspires to dance. This will certainly be the first time, we see his moves in the film.

The story is about a young man from the streets, called Munna (Tiger Shroff), who from a young age was a big fan of MJ. Mahinder Fauji (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is a gangster who aspires to dance.

Munna Michael marks the debut of Niddhi Aggerwal. Tiger was last seen in Khan’s Baaghi which became a profitable venture at the box office. This is the third time he is collaborating with the director after Heropanti and Baaghi. The film is slated to hit the theaters on 21st July.

Recently, in a report in The Indian Express, director Sabbir Khan spoke about Nawazuddin, he said, “He’s a director’s actor. I’ve never found a more neutral person. He comes with complete neutrality on sets. He waits for you to say what you want and he will do that. He is such a delight to work with.”

He also revealed that Tiger and Nawaz rehearsed a lot before the shooting the film, “The beauty of Nawazuddin is that he doesn’t interfere with the film. We had a complete bound script and both Tiger and Nawazuddin did workshops. We set the tone of how both the characters will act, so there was very little room on sets to make changes.”

While this is the third film Sabbir will be collaborating with Tiger, he says it wasn’t difficult to convince Nawazuddin. He said, “Nawazuddin said yes to the film in 10 minutes. While scripting, I had a very strong instinct that I wanted Nawazuddin in the film. So, I reached out to him assuming he will either say ‘are you mad?’ or immediately agree.Fortunately, even before I finished the script, he got up and said ‘I am doing this film’. We had coffee and sat down and after ten minutes I told him that he would have to dance in the film. He smiled and said he knew it.”