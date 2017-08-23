The makers of A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky have unveiled a new BTS video from the film which gives us a sneak peek into the making of the hottest action song ever Bandook Meri Laila!

The video tells us the backstory of what all went into the making of the song from scratch.

Sidharth Malhotra the risky Gentleman shares,”I think Sachin Jigar has done a great Job, It’s kind of an extension of the film, where these two characters get out and they are being chased. The hook line is very cool, Bandook Meri Laila, no one has made Bandook his Laila so I think I am the first hero who is making Bandook his Laila. Instinctively we have acted very well to it, it’s got loads of action, some cool moves, it’s got a story to it”

Jacqueline Fernandes adds,”It’s very groovy, it’s very sexy, it depicts our film very well”

The films lead actress Jacqueline Fernandez tweeted the video on her social media handle and wrote,”The complete scoop on the making of #BandookMeriLaila is here! http://bit.ly/BandookMeriLaila-Making … @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi @TSeries #SexyAction”

The trailer of A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky has been loved by everyone and has created immense anticipation for the film’s release.

Trending :

The latest song Laagi Na Choote from the film which has released sometime back has Sidharth and Jacqueline further indulge in a steamy love making sequence.

The songs Disco Disco, Baat Ban Jaye and Chandralekha have been ruling the charts as well as the hearts of the audience with the appealing chemistry between the two actors. The latest song Bandook Meri Laila has got everyone’s heart racing with the oozing oomph factor.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.