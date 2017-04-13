Check Out The First Song Suit Suit From Hindi Medium | Ft. Irrfan Khan & Saba Qamar

Listen to the first song Suit Suit from the upcoming film Hindi Medium. The song is a Punjabi track by Guru Randhawa Ft.Arjun.

The song features Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar trying to find ways to fit into the so called “high-class” society to get their daughter admitted to an English medium school. The song has been composed by Guru Randhawa and Rajat Nagpal.

Listen to the track here:

Hindi Medium is a story about how education that is supposed to be a tool of enlightenment has become a tool to create inequality. This inequality is created on the basis of English – schools versus regional language schools, private schools versus government schools.

Recently there were reports that the film is copied from 2014 Bengali family drama film Ramdhanu. However denying these rumours the director of the film Saket Chaudhary said “We have researched our script over a year and it is based on original material. I would request everyone involved to not rush to a judgement without ascertaining the facts. And the facts can easily be confirmed by watching ‘Hindi Medium‘ on May 12.”

Hindi Medium is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar and it also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles. Apart from India, the film is also shot at the picturesque location of Georgia.

The film will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra starrer Meri Pyaari Bindu and Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 which features the ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.

Since there is a ban on Pakistani artistes in India, Irrfan Khan alone will promote the film.

Post Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan will be seen in Song Of The Scorpions. The film is directed by Anup Singh and is shot in the interior parts of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan