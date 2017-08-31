Check Out The First Look & Motion Poster Of Manoj Bajpayee’s RUKH

Drishyam Films’ upcoming movie is a powerful drama titled RUKH. It is a mystery film starring Manoj Bajpayee and is slated for a Pan-India release on 27th October 2017. The first look of the film was released across social media today through an intriguing motion poster.

Writer-director Atanu Mukherjee’s debut feature Rukh is about the journey of a boy rediscovering his lost connections and familial ties through the secrets and memories he must confront on his way. With powerful performances and a soulful soundtrack by hitmaker Amit Trivedi, the film is all set to be released.

Led by Manoj Bajpayee, the film also boasts of an acclaimed cast including Adarsh Gourav, Smita Tambe, and Kumud Mishra.

Manish Mundra, the founder of Drishyam Films and producer of Rukh says, “Rukh is a very special film for us since it is a story we have mentored from the start with the Drishyam-Sundance Screenwriters Lab. We are very happy with the way it has shaped up and can’t wait for our audience to see it.”

Atanu Mukherjee, the director of Rukh, says, “Rukh is an intimate portrait of a family in flux, inspired from a few real life events and characters. It deals with themes we can all relate to. I’m really happy that I have got to make my debut film with such a talented team and looking forward to the release of the film.”

The film was a part of the inaugural Drishyam-Sundance Institute Screenwriters Labs 2015 and a part of NFDC India’s Film Bazaar Recommends 2016. A former Berlinale Talent (2015), Atanu Mukherjee is an alumnus of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute. He has also directed the short film “The Gatekeeper”, which was a part of South Asian International Film Festival, New York 2014 and won Best Short Fiction Award at IDSFFK Kerala 2015.

Away from home in a boarding school, 18-year-old Dhruv is ignorant about the ongoing crisis in his family. His life takes an unexpected turn as he gets the news of his father’s death in a car accident. As he copes with the tragedy, hidden truths begin to unravel. Dhruv’s father Divakar went bankrupt before his death. Even as his mother Nandini struggles to shield him from the truth, Dhruv starts looking for answers. Was his father’s death an accident or a premeditated murder? The search leads to a series of unexpected revelations, as he discovers the shades of his father’s personality he had never seen before. RUKH is about the journey of a boy rediscovering his lost connections and familial ties, through the secrets and memories he must confront on his way.