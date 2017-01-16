SHARE

Here’s the trailer of upcoming Hollywood flick The Crew.


A story about bravery, self-sacrifice and human dignity put on trial by the merciless power of nature. A young pilot is fired from military air force after disobeying an absurd order. He gets a job as a co-pilot with a civil airline. Being brutally honest and direct, he is not on best terms with his new colleagues. During a flight to Asia his crew receives a distress message from a volcanic island and makes a decision to attempt a rescue mission. Will it be a success?

Will they survive the disaster? They have a single chance to find that out: by being a team and sticking up for one another.

'THE CREW' English Movie trailer and Poster
Film is set to release in India on 20th January 2017 in English and Hindi Version under the banner of Sunshine Studios.

