Check Out The Complete Audio Jukebox Of Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 2

Check out the complete audio jukebox of the upcoming action film Commando 2 featuring Vidyut Jammwal.

The music album of the film is comprised of 7 tracks which are – Hare Krishna Hare Ram (sung by Armaan Malik and Ritika), Tere Dil Mein (sung by Armaan Malik), Seedha Saadha (sung by Amit Mishra), Commando (Title Track) (sung by Aditi Singh Sharma), Tere Dil Mein (Club Mix) (sung by Armaan Malik), Seedha Saadha (Reprise Version) (sung by Jubin Nautiyal) and Commando (English Version) (sung by Aditi Singh Sharma).

The album is composed by Mannan Shaah and Gourov–Roshin and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar and Aatish Kapadia.

Enjoy the complete audio jukebox right here:

Directed by Deven Bhojani & Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Reliance Entertainment, Commando 2 also features Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala in pivotal roles.

The film is set to hit the screens on 3rd March.