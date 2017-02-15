Check Out The Complete Audio Jukebox Of Varun-Alia starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania

The much-awaited sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is finally here! Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt returns as a pair in the second film of the Dulhania franchise. We present to you the complete audio jukebox of Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has a total of five tracks. These include Aashiq Surrender Hua (sung by Amaal Mallik and Shreya Ghoshal), Roke Na Ruke Naina (sung by Arijit Singh), Humsafar (sung by Akhil Sachdeva), Badri Ki Dulhania – Tiltle Song (sung by Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur and Ikka) and Tamma Tamma Again (sung by Bappi Lahiri, Anuradha Paudwal and Badshah).

The music has been composed by Amaal Mallik, Akhil Sachdeva, Tanishk Bagchi and Bappi Lahiri. The lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed, Kumaar, Akhil Sachdeva, Indeevar and Badshah.

Enjoy the complete jukebox right here:

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

It is slated to hit theatres on 10th March.