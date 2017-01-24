Check Out The Complete Audio Jukebox Of SRK Starrrer Raees

Here’s the complete audio jukebox of much awaited action thriller Raees featuring Shah Rukh Khan in titular role.

The music album of this film is comprised of 7 tracks which are Laila Main Laila (sung by Pawni Pandey), Zaalima (sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur), Udi Udi Jaye (sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia), Dhingana (sung by Mika Singh), Enu Naam Che Raees (sung by Ram Sampath and Tarannum Malik), Saanson Ke (sung by KK) and Ghammar Ghammar (sung by Roshan Rathod).

The music album is composed by Ram Sampath and Aheer (JAM8), while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Mayur Puri, Manoj Yadav, Ram Sampath and Hiral Brahmbhatt.

Enjoy the complete audio jukebox right here:

Raees is directed by Rahul Dholakia and it also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

It will clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil on 25th January.