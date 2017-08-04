Sunny Leone, for a change, will be seen in a musical romantic film next titled as Tera Intezaar. She will romance Arbaaz Khan and makers have released the motion poster of the film.

The motion poster introduces Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan in a colorful manner. The colors splash painting the faces of Sunny and Arbaaz backed with a soothing music. This is a musical and has a hint of the title song in the motion poster.

The film is directed by Raajeev Walia and produced by Aman Mehta and Bijal Mehta. It’s the directorial debut for Raajeev. The official announcement of the film was announced in the second half of May 2016.

The principal photography of the film commenced in the second half of July 2016. The film will be shot in Mumbai. Some parts of the film will also be shot in Kutch as well as in international locations such as Mauritius. The first schedule of the film wrapped up on 23 August 2016 in ramaji rao studio Hyderabad. The choreographer for the film is Mudassar Khan.

There also were reports that makers chased Sunny for months to get the script of the film through her. When Sunny heard the narration she came on board immediately. This is the first time Sunny will be seen in this genre of the film.

Film Tera Intezaar completed a 15 days schedule in Mauritius starting from 8th November to 24th November 2016. The film also stars Arya Babbar, Sudha Chandran, and Salil Ankola.

Sunny Leone along with her husband Daniel Weber recently adopted a baby girl. The couple has named the girl Nisha Kaur Weber. Actress Sherlyn Chopra first confirmed the news on Instagram and wrote, “So happy for @sunnyleone and #danielweber who have welcomed into their lives a little #angel, #nishakaurweber, more love n power to this adorable family.”