Check Out The Bold & Beautiful Teaser Trailer Of Juile 2

Neha Dhupia starrer Julie had created a stir in Bollywood with its content. The bold film that released in 2004 had Neha playing the role of a prostitute. The makers are now back with the sequel of the film, titled Julie 2.

Produced and directed by Deepak Shivdasani, Julie 2 is a thriller and stars South Indian actress Laxmi Raai. This will be Laxmi’s 50th film in her career and her first in Bollywood. After releasing the mysterious poster of the film they have now released the teaser trailer.

Raai Laxmi, who was earlier known as Laxmi Rai when she started her career in movies down South, is all set to make her debut as the leading lady in Bollywood with the long delayed Julie 2. The teaser trailer has the actress in a total seductress avatar. Take a look here:

Julie 2 is a thriller film written, directed by Deepak Shivdasani and produced by Vijay Nair. It features south actress Raai Laxmi in the lead role which marks her debut in Hindi cinema. This is the sequel to Shivdasani’s earlier film Julie. Viju Shah composes the film’s score and soundtrack while Sameer Reddy handles the cinematography. The movie has been shot in locations like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Dubai.

Readers may recall seeing this hottie in the Sonakshi Sinha starrer Akira, in which Raai Laxmi was seen in a guest appearance. The release date of the movie is not yet announced however it will be interesting to see the south actress on screen.

Neha Dhupia will soon be seen with Vidya Balan in Tumhari Sulu which is set to hit the theaters on 1st December. The film clash with Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s much-awaited film 102 Not Out. The actress was last seen in Moh Maya Money which had tanked at the box office.