While gearing up for his latest release, Sidharth Malhotra rapped for a song from the movie named A Gentleman. And we must say the actor just nailed it! From catching a glimpse of Jacqueline’s pole dance to Sidharth’s rapping, the film has been in news constantly for the past few weeks.

The makers of A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky have unveiled a new BTS video from the film which shows Sidharth talking about the song. The actor also talks about his experience and tells his rap story that was loved by all!

Watch the video right here:

In the video, Sidharth is seen rehearsing for the rap and discussing with the music director duo Sachin-Jigar. The composers were totally impressed with Sid’s baritone and had no inhibitions on recording the rap with him.

Bandook Meri Laila is one of the hottest songs of the year. With Jacqueline and Sidharth’s amazing chemistry the song has already become a hit number. This is the first time Sidharth is rapping. The trailer of A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky has been loved by everyone and has created immense anticipation for the film’s release. We hope the movie garners some amazing reviews.

The latest song Laagi Na Choote from the film which released yesterday has Sidharth and Jacqueline indulging in a steamy love making sequence. The songs Disco Disco, Baat Ban Jaye and Chandralekha have been ruling the charts as well as the hearts of the audience with the appealing chemistry between the two actors. Bandook Meri Laila has got everyone’s heart racing with the oozing oomph factor.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.