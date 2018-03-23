Check Out The Action-Packed Trailer Of Deadpool 2

The makers of Deadpool 2 have dropped the trailer of the film and we must say the fans can’t stop gushing over it!

The trailer of the film lets out a lot of hints to what the film will be about, and at the same time keeps a lot under the wraps so that the audience is treated with the best in the theaters.

Watch the trailer here:

The first part of Deadpool 2 not only film earned the biggest R-rated opening of all time, becoming the first R-rated movie to pass $100 million in its opening weekend, but Deadpool had the biggest February opening in box office history.

Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, T.J. Miller as Weasel, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, Zazie Beetz as Neena Thurman/Domino, Josh Brolin as Nathan Summers/Cable, Jack Kesy as Black Tom Cassidy, and Karan Soni as the taxi driver Dopinder from the first film.

Ranveer Singh was recently offered to dub for the title role for Hindi Deadpool but he turned down the offer. “Ranveer was extremely keen but he just couldn’t make time in his Gully Boy schedule as he is shooting at night every day,” the source told Mumbai Mirror.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18.

What do you think about the trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!