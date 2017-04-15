Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor is all set to hit the screens on April 21. The makers of the film have released the second trailer of it.

The second trailer of the film gives a better glimpse of the story. It shows a little more about Noor’s life, friends circle as well as the solving the biggest story she has found that could make or break her.

We see Sonakshi being totally fed up with the city of Mumbai and speaking about how she wants to ‘beep’ Mumbai, its builders, and politicians for ‘beeping’ her life.

Her disappointment with her work as she feels like a joker more than a journalist is also visible before she finally understands her true calling and gets a path-breaking story to work on.

The trailer ends with the hard-hitting dialogue “It is not a courageous act to stay behind the camera and tell the truth, you are truly courageous when you come on screen to tell what you know.”

Check out the trailer here:

Noor, directed by Sunhil Sippy. The movie is inspired by Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz’s novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me! Noor also stars Kannan Gill, Purab Kohli and Shibani Dandekar in lead roles. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra is all set to hit the silver screens on 21st April.

Post Noor, the actress will be seen in a remake of the film Ittefaq alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha, who made her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Dabangg in 2010, is also preparing for Salman’s Da-Bangg tour. Also joining the superstar in this extravaganza will be Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Badshah, Daisy Shah, Tamannaah Bhatia, TV host Maniesh Paul and others. The stars will rock the dance floor in Kuala Lumpur on 14th April, in Hong Kong on the 16th and in New Zealand & Auckland on 21st April 2017.