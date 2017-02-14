Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Raees got him a lot of praises for his character. The film has become one of Shah Rukh’s most successful films in recent times. He was seen essaying the character of Raees who is a ruthless bootlegger based in Ahmedabad.

Shah Rukh was seen donning a different avatar in the film, with Kohl eyes and spectacles. In a recently released making video, we see Shah Rukh prepping for his role.

Check out the making here:

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in lead roles.