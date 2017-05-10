Check Out Oh Ho Ho Ho (Remix) Song From Hindi Medium | Ft. Irrfan & Saba Qamar

Here we bring you the latest track Oh Ho Ho Ho from the upcoming satirical drama film Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in lead roles.

This song is the revamped version of the popular Bhangra track Ishq Tera Tadpave which was crooned by the Prince of Bhangra Sukhbir.

The new song is revamped and written by Ikka, while the song is composed by Sukhbir and Abhijit Vaghani.

Watch the track right here:

Hindi Medium is a story about how education that is supposed to be a tool of enlightenment has become a tool to create inequality. This inequality is created on the basis of English – schools versus regional language schools, private schools versus government schools.

Recently there were reports that the film is copied from 2014 Bengali family drama film Ramdhanu. However denying these rumours the director of the film Saket Chaudhary said “We have researched our script over a year and it is based on original material. I would request everyone involved to not rush to a judgement without ascertaining the facts. And the facts can easily be confirmed by watching ‘Hindi Medium‘ on May 12,”

Hindi Medium is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar and it also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in key roles. Apart from India, the film is also shot at the picturesque location of Georgia.

The film will clash with Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend on 19th May.

Since there is a ban on Pakistani artistes in India, Irrfan Khan alone will promote the film.

Post Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan will be seen in Song Of The Scorpions. The film is directed by Anup Singh and is shot in the interior parts of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan