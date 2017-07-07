The makers of Indu Sarkar have released new song from the film. The song is called Yeh Awaz Hai. The first song Chadta Sooraj song was released a few days back.

Yeh Awaz Hain is a soft number that encapsulates the theme of the character of Kirti Kulhari – her journey, her love, and her struggle. The song is a tribute to the resilient power of a woman, celebrating her voice in the fragmented times of 1975 – the Emergency. The music is given by Anu Malik and the lyrics are penned by Puneet Sharma.

Listen to the song here:

Indu Sarkar is co-written, co-produced and directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The screenplay of the movie is written by Anil Pandey and Madhur Bhandarkar and the dialogues are penned by Sanjay Chhel. The film is set in the period of the emergency in India, i.e., the 21-month long period from 1975 to 1977. The music is composed by Anu Malik and Bappi Lahiri.

The film stars Neil Nitin Mukesh in the role of Sanjay Gandhi. Kirti, on the other hand, plays a poetess who stammers and later becomes a catalyst for a radical change. Anupam Kher’s role too looks powerful in the film and we are looking forward to seeing more of it.

Trending :

Recently, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had written a letter to Censor board chairman Pahlaj Nihalani against the film.

“The trailer of the film says it’s a film on Emergency and hence we can see the likes of our beloved leaders like Indira Gandhi ji, Sanjay Gandhi ji and other senior leaders. We, therefore, want to be certain that our leaders are not shown in a bad light & hence would like to see the film before it’s censored,” Nirupam wrote.

Indu Sarkar is all set to release on 28th July.