AR Rahman’s composition- Ey Chhote Motor Chala song featuring Ishaan Khatter, in Iranian auteur Majid Majidi’s India project Beyond the Clouds is out. A groovy rap encapsulating the essence of the Island City, Mumbai, Ey Chhote Motor Chala becomes the very first soundtrack to release through the Oscar award-winning music maestro’s very own music Label, KM Musiq.
Featuring rap by music artists MC Heam and Niki Gandhi, the song offers a peek into the life of Amir (Ishaan’s character), which is fast paced and a combination of struggle and hope.
The CD and Vinyl release is by Sony DADC while the Digital deployment and exploitation is by Unisys Infosolutions.
Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, the film is set to release worldwide on 20th April 2018.
Majid Majidi, who worked with A.R. Rahman in his first Indian film Beyond The Clouds, feels that the music maestro is a very “kind and loving person”.
Majidi was interacting with media at the seashore near Bandra-Worli sea link where he launched the Chote Motor Chala song along with actors of the film Malavika Mohanan and Ishaan Khatter.
“I wish he was here to launch this song. He worked for his own people all his life. He put India on world map through his brilliant music and, more than that, I think, as an individual, he is a very kind and loving person,” said Majidi on working with Rahman in the film.
Written and directed by Majidi, the music of the film has been composed by Rahman.
“I am grateful to people who have supported us throughout the shooting of this film. People of India are very loving and kind and I think culturally also, I connected with them really well because we also share similar kind of culture back in Iran,” he said.