AR Rahman’s composition- Ey Chhote Motor Chala song featuring Ishaan Khatter, in Iranian auteur Majid Majidi’s India project Beyond the Clouds is out. A groovy rap encapsulating the essence of the Island City, Mumbai, Ey Chhote Motor Chala becomes the very first soundtrack to release through the Oscar award-winning music maestro’s very own music Label, KM Musiq.

Featuring rap by music artists MC Heam and Niki Gandhi, the song offers a peek into the life of Amir (Ishaan’s character), which is fast paced and a combination of struggle and hope.

The CD and Vinyl release is by Sony DADC while the Digital deployment and exploitation is by Unisys Infosolutions.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here