AR Rahman’s composition- Ey Chhote Motor Chala song featuring Ishaan Khatter, in Iranian auteur Majid Majidi’s India project Beyond the Clouds is out. A groovy rap encapsulating the essence of the Island City, Mumbai, Ey Chhote Motor Chala becomes the very first soundtrack to release through the Oscar award-winning music maestro’s very own music Label, KM Musiq.

Featuring rap by music artists MC Heam and Niki Gandhi, the song offers a peek into the life of Amir (Ishaan’s character), which is fast paced and a combination of struggle and hope.

The CD and Vinyl release is by Sony DADC while the Digital deployment and exploitation is by Unisys Infosolutions.