Check Out The Latest Track Zubi Zubi From Naam Shabana

Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar starrer Naam Shabana is one of the much-awaited movie of this year. The makers have constantly released the songs and dialogue promos of the film to keep the audience hooked. Now the makers have released the new song Zubi Zubi from the album.

Every song of the album shows different sides to Shabana Taapsee’s life. The first song of the album was a romantic track Rozaana. The song had explored the emotional and personal side of Shabana The second song was an inspirational track which showcases the tough journey and transformation of Taapsee’s character Shabana from a simple girl to an undercover agent.

The latest track of the album Zubi Zubi is an electrifying club number. The song has been revamped from the 1987 musical film Dance Dance starring Mithun Chakraborty, Smita Patil and Mandakini in lead roles. The old song Zooby Zooby was sung by Sarla Yeolekar and Alisha Chinai, which was her first step as a playback singer. The lyrics of the song was written by Anjaan, and music of was composed by Bappi Lahiri. The ruined version is sung by Sukriti Kakar and the track has been directed by Rochak Kohli. The lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir

Check out the song here:

Naam Shabana is a prequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2015 film Baby, which also starred Taapsee in an extended cameo. The film will revolve around Taapsee’s character, who will be seen as a special agent. The team of Naam Shabana was last seen promoting their film on the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.

This Indian action spy thriller film has been directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia under the banner of FridayFilmworks. The movie also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Taher Shabbir and Akshay Kumar in a cameo.

The movie is scheduled to release on 31 March 2017.