Check Out The Complete Audio Jukebox Of Anushka-Diljit Starrer Phillauri

The complete audio jukebox of the upcoming ghost comedy film Phillauri is out.

The music album of the film is comprised of 8 songs which are – Dum Dum (sung by Romy and Vivek Hariharan), Whats Up (sung by Mika Singh and Jasleen Royal), Naughty Billo (sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Nakash Aziz and Shilpi Paul), Sahiba (sung by Romy and Pawni Pandey), Bajaake Tumba (sung by Romy and Shehnaz Akhtar), Din Shagna Da (sung by Jasleen Royal), Dum Dum Punjabi Version (sung by Romy, Vivek Hariharan) and Dum Dum Reprise version (sung by Diljit Dosanjh).

Enjoy the complete audio jukebox right here:

The album is composed by Sashwat Sachdev and Jasleen Royal, while the lyrics are penned by Anvita Dutt, Neeraj Rajawat and Aditya Sharma.

Directed by Anshai Lal, the film features Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada in key roles. The film is set to hit the screens on 24th March.