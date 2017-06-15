Here’s the teaser of Channa song from The Black Prince starring Shabana Azmi and Satinder Sartaj in lead roles. The Punjabi track has been crooned and written by Sartaj himself.

The actor shared this teaser on his Facebook account saying, “#CHANNA Teaser.. First #Punjabi #Song from #TheBlackPrince Coming Soon Stay Tuned.”

Check out the teaser of Channa here:

This film will showcase the untold story of the last ruler of Punjab, Maharaja Duleep Singh and the heart-rending ups and downs that this last heir of the richest kingdom of India had to go through.

Maharaja Duleep Singh was the motivational force behind Indian freedom struggle and not many know about it because the then British rulers, fearing his personality influence, didn’t give him exposure to his native land and instead confined him in the precincts of British kingdom.

Shabana Azmi will be seen donning the character of Duleep’s mother Maharani Jindan. Director of the film Kavi Raz has very delicately balanced these chapters of Punjab’s history.

Stay tuned for the full song!