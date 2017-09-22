Judwaa‘s Oonchi Hai Building is one of the most fun-filled tracks of all times. The revamped version of the song, titled ‘Oonchi Hai Building 2.0‘ is equally entertaining, the BTS further exposes the off-screen frolic of the Judwaa 2 cast.

Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu had a gala time shooting for the upbeat track.

Crooned by none other than Anu Malik, Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 recreated similar magic once again owing to the legendary musician. The singer revealed that David Dhawan couldn’t believe that he has sung the song exactly like he did 20 years ago.

While the original song proves to be a complete entertainer, the young actors felt the pressure to live up to the level of the evergreen track. Jacqueline Fernandez is seen expressing her doubts in the BTS while shooting, however, along with Bosco, Varun Dhawan and director David Dhawan, the actress gained confidence to recreate the magic years after the original ruled the audience’s hearts.

The BTS puts forth various instances from the sets that made the song such an enjoyable affair. From Jacqueline Fernandez slapping Varun Dhawan to choreographer Bosco and Varun Dhawan’s bromance the video reveals various fun moments from the sets of Judwaa 2.

Packed with action, drama, comedy and romance the origina 1997 Judwaa was a huge hit amongst the audience, hence, the audience has been highly excited to watch the revamped version of the film.

The trailer of the comedy film leaves you in splits with its perfectly timed jokes and brilliant performances. The songs Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, Suno Ganpati Bappa, Oonchi Hai Building and Aa Toh Sahi have got everyone dancing to its tunes.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Judwaa 2 directed by David Dhawan will have Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in Judwaa. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

The film has been creating huge buzz owing to its cast, songs and the content.There has been huge anticipation to witness the evergreen classic get a contemporary twist.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.