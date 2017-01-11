Famed photographer Dabboo Ratnani is known for the Calendar he releases every year, featuring Bollywood celebrities. The 2017 calendar too has been shot and a teaser of the same has been shared by the photographer.

In the video, all the celebrities who will be seen featuring on this year’s calendar are seen.

Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen on the calendar.

Amongst newbies, Sunny Leone, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani will be debuting on Ratnani’s calendar.

Check out the teaser video here: