Catch Sonakshi Sinha’s Drunk Antics In Gulabi Aankhen Song From Noor!

After the peppy title track, here is the second song from Noor which is a party number. The song is a remix of Mohammad Rafi’s popular track, Gulabi Aankhen. The song has been crooned by Amaal Mallik, Tulsi Kumar & Yash Narvekar and composed by Amaal Mallik.

Sonakshi is seen sporting a red dress and dancing her heart out. This is Noor’s ‘tedhi savitri’ avatar.

Sonakshi is seen playing the character of Noor who is a millennial journalist, tackling issues such as being over weight, having a tough boss, epic hangovers and all things that younger generation deals with.

Check out the song here:

Noor also stars Kannan Gill and Shibani Dandekar in lead roles. The film is based on Karachi You’re Killing Me by Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz.

The trailer of the film released recently and it encapsulated the protagonist’s voyage from fun-seeking journalist to conscientious citizen with a fun grip over the graph which rises and dips in disarming motions.

Talking about her upcoming release “Noor“, she said her role in the film is very close to her heart.

“After ‘Noor‘ you’ll see me in an Ittefaq remake, opposite Siddharth Malhotra. For the first time, I’m playing a grey character and audiences have never seen me play such a role before,” she said.

Sonakshi will also be a part of Salman’s Da-Bang The Tour and is very excited about it. The tour will be held in Melbourne, Sydney in Australia and Auckland in New Zealand.

A fan of “live performances”, she said she is glad to be part of one of the biggest international tours of this year.

“We are working on the creative, so the audiences will have to come to the show to watch, but I assure you that if the “Dabangg” jodi is together again, it will be great,” Sonakshi, who made her film debut with Salman starrer “Dabangg” in 2010, said in a statement.