Salman Khan’s upcoming film Tubelight is one of the most talked about films of the year. While we are waiting for the big release this Eid, the makers are keeping us hooked with the entertaining songs.

After the first track, the Radio song, the second one to release was Naach Meri Jaan, known as the Bhaihood anthem. Featuring Salman and Sohail Khan, the peppy number celebrates the close bond between the brothers in the film.

The makers have now released a making video of the song that shows us how Salman and Sohail matched steps for it. One has to agree it is quite a lot of fun to see these real-life brothers have some fun on set. While Salman is known to have his own style of dancing, Sohail too has coordinated well with his brother. Their camaraderie is simply delightful.

Take a look at the making video here:

Choreographer Shabina Khan also talks about how easy it is to work with Salman, who picks up the dance moves on the set in hardly any time.

Composed by Pritam, the song has been crooned by Kamaal Khan, Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi, Tushar Joshi.

Tubelight is a war drama set amidst the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China War.It is adapted from American film Little Boy. Even if Tubelight may be inspired by another film, the teaser has struck a chord with everyone. It is evident how Salman is trying to experiment with each film and Kabir’s skills as a director are certainly not new to us.

There are high expectations from Tubelight considering the success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan which also had the same actor-director duo. For many, the film’s highlight is also the fact that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo.

23rd June it is! Let’s wait to experience the Bhaihood in this story soon!