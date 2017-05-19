Actor Ranveer Singh has urged Indian youth not to hold back and show their rebellious side through music. In a new video campaign by youth brand JACK&JONES, the actor has shown his singing skills along with four faces who got an opportunity to rap to a video with the actor himself.

We must say Ranveer looks extremely impressive in this video and that look is certainly suiting him. He is one actor who makes sure that his brand endorsements stand out. Remember his Durex ads? No one could have imagined condom commercials to be that entertaining.

On the launch of the second edition of the campaign, Ranveer said: “#DONTHOLDBACK started off as a very small idea, and eventually evolved to a campaign that is now larger than life. The kind of responses that we received for the digital contest was truly exhilarating.”

“The final track that the four rapper boys and I worked on has undoubtedly the most unabashed, unapologetic vibe to it which truly embodies the spirit of the campaign. I am truly grateful for having been given the chance to encourage the talent that the youth of our country possess.”

#DONTHOLDBACK promises to inspire youth of the country to have a “don’t give-a-damn” attitude.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently gearing up for his next, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. He will be seen playing the lead antagonist in the film as Alauddin Khilji while Deepika Padukone will be seen as Chittor’s Rani Padmini. The period drama is all set to hit the theaters in November 2017.

Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s next titled Gully Boy.