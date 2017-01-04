Listen to the new smoothing song Kidre Jaawan from the upcoming flick Haraamkhor starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles.

The song reflects a girl’s fantasy towards love and infatuation. It describes a feeling of a girl who falls in a love with her tuition teacher who is twice her age. She is contemplating the relationship which is treading on physical intimacy.

The song is beautifully written by young lyricist Aditya Sharma and composed and crooned by Jasleen Royal.

Enjoy this track right here:

The film is directed and written by Shlok Sharma. It is set to hit the screens on 13th January, 2017.