Badrinath Ki Dulhania is all set to release next week. The movie has already received a huge response and is carrying a good hype thanks to its heavy promotions done by the lead Alia and Varun in various cities and reality shows.

Today the makers have released a new soulful song Roke Na Ruke Naina from the album. The love ballad has been composed by Amaal Malik and sung by Arijit Singh. The lyrics are given by Kumaar.

Check out the track right here:

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the second installment of the Dulhania franchise has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, the romantic comedy film is slated to hit theatres on 10th March.