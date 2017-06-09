Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s much-awaited film Raabta has finally hit the theaters today! The crackling chemistry of the duo has taken the internet by storm. All the songs from the film have already stolen the hearts of many.

The makers have now released a making of video of their romantic track Darasal by Atif Aslam. This track has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The behind-the-scenes video showcases all the fun and frolics the cast and the crew had on the sets of the film.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video!

Raabta songs have gathered a lot of attention for their peppy lyrics and crackling chemistry between Sushant and Kriti. Deepika Padukone’s sexy dance moves in the title track of the film has made the album hit.

The other songs are the title track which is a recreated version of the Agent Vinod’s song Raabta, happy breakup song “Ik Vaari“, “Sadda Move” where Sushant flaunts his flamboyance, pain-stricken “Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan”, “Main Tera Boyfriend” which is a hardcore party anthem and now soothing love song Darasal.

The film is directed by Dinesh Vijan and jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput will be soon seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s upcoming film Drive. This film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading lady of the film. Whereas, Kriti Sanon will be sharing the silver screen with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Stay tuned for the review will be up shortly!