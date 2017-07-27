Teaser! Catch a glimpse of ‘Baat Ban Jaye’ from ‘A Gentleman’

The second song Baat Ban Jaye from A Gentleman, is a beach song and is all set to release tomorrow.

The song is a recreated version of the superhit song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi‘ and will feature Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez grooving on the beaches of Miami.

‘Baat Ban Jaye’ is a romantic fun track that would showcase Sidharth and Jacqueline enjoying themselves in a beach party.

In the video, Jacqueline is seen seductively inviting Sidharth to join her as the duo gleefully dance to the peppy tunes. We had earlier got a glimpse of the song in the trailer.

Jacqueline Fernandez looks ravishing as ever in the teaser, while we can’t clearly see the face of Sidharth. Shot on the beautiful locations of Miami beaches the song will definitely be a visual treat.

Sidharth Malhotra took to twitter to share a glimpse of the song. The actor shared the teaser with the caption, “Miami Mein Beach Party with @Asli_Jacqueline ! #BaatBanJaye out tom!! 💥🍾🚀 #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky @foxstarhindi”

Trending :

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez have already won our hearts with their sizzling chemistry, the teaser excites the viewers wanting for more.

The trailer of the film is garnering huge response and has built huge anticipation around the film. The makers have released the first song Disco Disco which has given their fans all the possible retro vibes.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.

Stay tuned as the song releases today! The wait for the song is finally over!

Are you excited to watch this new Jodi on-screen?