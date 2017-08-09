Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is just 2 days away. The countdown is getting interesting, with each song and promo video released by the makers. Now, the makers have released 6 dialogue promos.

With the excitement building among the audiences, these dialogue promos from the film will set the mood for the film which was already hyping up. Let’s take a look at the videos:

Dialogue Promo 1

In the first promo, Akshay Kumar is seen opposing his people as he throws away a challenge that he will step up and resolve the toilet issue in the village.

Dialogue Promo 2

In the second promo shows how hard it is for women defecating in the open while Akshay Kumar seems to be ready to start a movement to solve this issue.

Dialogue Promo 3

In the third one, Bhumi is seen expressing her grief of not being able to get proper resources of sanitation at her doorstep.

Dialogue Promo 4

In the fourth one, Akshay is seen taking care of her wife’s safety for the problem of defecating in the open.

Dialogue Promo 5

In the fifth promo, Anupam Kher is seen talking to Akshay Kumar’s father in the film and convincing him to make a toilet in his house.

Dialogue Promo 6

In this one, he tries to lure Bhumi to fall for him reciting some very cheesy lines. This is fun and humor should find a connection with the audience.

The film portrays them in the roles of Keshav and Jaya. Giving out a strong social message, the film revolves around a small town where a newly wed couple is driven to separation due to the lack of a proper toilet at home. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The also stars with Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha is all set to hit the theaters on 11th August 2017.