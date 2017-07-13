Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser of their upcoming song Butterfly from Jab Harry Met Sejal.

In the song, Shah Rukh Khan leaves his persona of ‘Harry’ and to become the Punjabi Munda Harinder Singh Nehra whereas Anushka Sharma appears as desi as she can be.

Watch the teaser here:

The actress is seen sporting oversized jhumka, colourful salwar-kameez. The duo seemed to have blended with the flavours of Punjab. Sejal and Harry dance their heart out in the khets of Punjab along with plenty of flirting-shirting.

After the upbeat track Radha, party number Beech Beech Mein and soulful track Safar, Butterfly is all set to rule the charts.

The team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. The team has changed the marketing grammar with their innovative strategies. Be it introducing mini trails, launching Radha amidst Sejals in Ahmedabad or club hopping to launch Beech Beech Mein, the team has astonished the audience with its moves.

The movie sees Khan in the role of a tourist guide from Punjab while Sharma plays a Gujarati girl. What follows is an entertaining affair. The romantic drama was widely shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon, and Budapest and it marks the third time that Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have been paired together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th 2017.

Did you like the teaser of the song! Let us know in the comment section below!