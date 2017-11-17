Bulbul Trailer: Divya Khosla Kumar Looks Cute As A Button In This One

Actress-filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar is featuring in this cute short film titled Bulbul. The trailer of Bulbul is released today and Divya plays the character of Bulbul.

The trailer of the film looks super cute and Divya’s quirky avatar is too good, it will give you a happy feeling.

In the trailer, we can see Divya, who is essaying the role of Bulbul, is a funny and mischievous girl. She behaves in a very unusual way which will bring a smile on your face. She is also left heartbroken when her lover leaves her for someone else. But she is not what you think! Interestingly, there’s no dialogue in the trailer which will make you more curious to know about her.

Divya herself took to her Twitter account and shared the trailer with her fans. Bulbul short film is produced by T-Series film and Divya Khosla Kumar. It also stars Elli Avram and Shiv Pandit.

Speaking about Divya, she has directed Yaariyan and Sanam Re in the past. Now, she would love to make women-oriented films as women are now in every field and doing wonderfully. She said, “I would love to if I get an amazing script. I don’t have actress or actor in mind as I feel character gives you definition of whom you should cast.”

Bulbul is all set to release on December 7, 2017.