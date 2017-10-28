The makers of the movie Ittefaq have released the making video of the song, Ittefaq Se starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna. The behind the scenes of the song is fun and intriguing. Ittefaq Se (Raat Baaki) is the recreated version of Namak Halal’s Raat Baaki.

The song is crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Gandhi, and the music is by Tanishk Bagchi.

Ittefaq Se is an intense track but in the making video, we can see Sonakshi and Sidharth are enjoying shooting for it. The song is choreographed by Adil Shaikh and we must say that the output is quite interesting! In the video, the Baar Baar Dekho actor reveals that he didn’t shoot the song with Sonakshi. He said, “Funnily me and Sonakshi were never there on sets together. We actually shot the video separately. It came out really well. People won’t make out that they are not together.” He further also adds, “We are kind of looking cool in it. This is our only I would say slightly glamorous bit in the whole film.”



Even Akshaye Khanna’s character in the movie is so intense and it is quite visible in the making too. Ittefaq is a remake of 1969 movie of the same name directed by Yash Chopra. This movie is produced by Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan. In this murder mystery, Sidharth will be seen portraying the role of Vikram and Sonakshi as Maya. Recently, Karan Johar spoke about their characters and said, “As both Vikram and Maya lose their spouses, this could be just a coincidence or it could be a well-plotted plan by the two of them to get rid of their partners and start a new life.”

Well, it will be interesting to know about the truth. Directed by Abhay Chopra, Ittefaq’s truth will be out on November 3, 2017.