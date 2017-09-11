Bridge the distance In Love WIth This Tere Mere Song From Chef

The Indian adaptation of Jon Favreau’s Hollywood hit, Chef, starring Saif Ali Khan has generated quite a buzz since its inception. Saif Ali Khan underwent intensive training to perfect his role of a head chef.

The Hindi adaptation of the film has been made keeping the Indian palate in mind and revolves around a father-son relationship. The Hindi adaptation too has a food truck that will travel across three Indian cities famous for its authentic cuisine. The makers have now released a new song Tere Mere. The song shows the love angle between the lead couple. It is composed by Amaal Mallik while the lyrics are written by Rashmi Virag and sung by Armaan Malik.

Watch the song here:

The adaptation of Jon Favreau’s Hollywood hit, Chef, with the same name, will release on October 6, 2017. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, led by Vikram Malhotra, has Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and is helmed by Airlift director, Raja Krishna Menon. The film also stars South actor, Padmapriya and child actor, Svar Kamble.

The movie revolves around a chef who visits his family residing in Kochi after quitting his job at a leading international restaurant. He wants to start a food truck. His son joins him on the culinary journey. Saif Ali Khan will train under top chefs and learn culinary skills to get his act right in the remake version of ‘Chef‘.In Chef, Saif is playing the character of Roshan Kalra, who starts a food truck business for himself, named Raasta Cafe.

Saif Ali Khan’s Chef was initially scheduled to release in theatres on July 14. However, the director decided to postpone the release date as his film would have clashed at the box-office with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos.