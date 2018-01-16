Breathe Trailer Featuring R. Madhavan Is ALL About Strong Father-Son Relationship!

Breathe to launches a trilingual, on India’s Republic Day, simultaneously across 200 countries and territories worldwide.

R. Madhavan and Amit Sadh frontline the Amazon Prime Original, Breathe, which will be available from January 26th, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment today released the trailer of their much anticipated Amazon Prime Original series – Breathe.

Directed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe, is an 8-episode gritty, psychological thriller that explores the lives of ordinary people faced with extraordinary circumstances.With this launch, Amazon Prime Video continues to produce high-quality content that finds appeal with both Indian and global audiences. Breathe will be released on January 26th, in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, across 200 countries and territories worldwide.

“The success of our first Original Inside Edge, showed us how much our customers value content that is created especially for them” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, “We remain committed to creating more high-quality original content for our customers to enjoy, and we’re pushing boundaries of content creation by exploring new genres and unique content themes. We are thrilled to start the New Year with the launch of our second Amazon Prime Original–Breathe, produced by Abundantia Entertainment”.

Vikram Malhotra, Abundantia Entertainment said, “Abundantia has been at the forefront of creating genre-breaking and impactful content and we are excited to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video to produce our first Original series – Breathe. With Breathe, Abundantia extends its content and story-telling prowess to a new platform with a show that I believe will excite not just Indian viewers but also appeal to a global audience. The talented cast and crew of Breathe have done a fine job of bringing to life a thrilling yet emotionally anchored story. I am confident that the audience will find themselves hooked on to the plot and follow the intriguing stories of our characters.”

Mayank Sharma, Director, Breathe, added, “Writing and directing Breathe has been an absolutely exhilarating experience. I am proud of the content that my team and I have put together and can’t wait to share the series with the world! A unique storyline, a deep emotional insight, top technical support, supportive producers and stellar performances – we’ve gone all in with Breathe. The audience will also see Madhavan and Amit in never-before avatars and I hope audiences enjoy the show as much as we have enjoyed creating it.”

How far will you go to save the life of a loved one? Breathe, Amazon Prime’s second and latest India original, explores this very question.

Breathe is a gritty psychological drama that follows the lives of ordinary people faced with extraordinary circumstances. Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh), a brilliant but unconventional officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, puts together the pieces of seemingly unconnected deaths of organ donors that lead to an unlikely suspect – the affable Danny Mascarenhas (R. Madhavan). As Danny faces the difficult choice between morality and the slim possibility of saving his dying son’s life, Kabir will not stop till he cracks the case and delivers justice.

Danny Mascarenhas (R. Madhavan) is the single parent to six-year-old, Josh, who suffers from lung failure (Cystic Fibrosis), a congenital life-threatening disease, and is in dire need of a lung transplant. A God-fearing family man, his life revolves around his son, his widowed mother and the soccer academy that he runs. Breathe captures Danny’s struggle to save the life of his son, as he tries to create his own fate, to alter his son’s destiny.

Will the relentless cop catch the killer? Will Danny be able to save his son? What drives Kabir? Who will the next victim be? All these questions and more will be answered through the course of this gripping, emotional and psychological thriller. The difference between a man becoming a ‘Protector’ or ‘Predator’ is simply what’s at stake.

The Amazon Prime Original, Breathe, is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and launches on January 26th, 2018, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In an unprecedented move, Breathe will launch as a trilingual 8 episode series simultaneously in 200+ countries.