Vidya Balan starrer Begum Jaan is all set for its theatrical release on 14th of April. The movie’s trailer has already received a lot of appreciation from the audience for its bold concept and now, the makers have released the first dialogue promo of the movie.

Vidya, who is playing the character of a brothel madam, once again impresses everyone with her fierce and hard-hitting dialogue delivery in this promo. The video gives us another glimpse into the bold world of Begum Jaan.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt shared the dialogue promo on his Twitter handle with the caption: They will fight for their honour, their respect and their home.

Check out the dialogue promo here:

Srijit Mukherjee’s directorial is a Hindi adaptation of Bengali film Rajkahini, which saw Rituparna Sengupta in the lead role.

Apart from Vidya Balan, Begum Jaan has one of the biggest and most powerful ensemble cast, with Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Chunky Pandey, Pitobash, Poonam Rajput, Ridheema Tiwari, Flora Saini, Priyanka Setia, Mishti Chakraborty, Sumit Nijhawan, Rajesh Sharma, Vivek Mushran in pivotal roles and Naseeruddin Shah making a guest appearance.

The hard-hitting plot deals with the trauma of displaced women in a brothel during India’s partition. According to reports, CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has demanded 12 cuts and the makers have been instructed to tone down Vidya’s language. CBFC wants several cases of abuse to be dropped off from the film.

Post the release of Begum Jaan, Vidya Balan will start the shooting of Tumhari Sulu.

Tumhari Sulu revolves around the character of Sulu (Sulochana), a simple, happy-go-lucky housewife who stumbles upon a job of a night RJ (radio jockey). The music will play a crucial element in the film.

Interestingly, Vidya has previously portrayed the character of an RJ in Lage Raho Munnabhai. Tumhari Sulu will be directed by a noted ad-man Suresh Triveni.