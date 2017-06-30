Bollywood voices all praise for Divyansh Pandit’s short film Jihad Hai!

From assisting renowned filmmakers like Rajkumar Santoshi to creating his own niche in the world of short films, director Divyansh Pandit has come a long way.

Last week, the filmmaker proudly showcased his short film, Jihad Hai on the internet that talks about the journey of realization of two terrorists who learn the meaning of true sacrifice…of true Jihad!

Produced and directed by Divyansh Pandit, Jihad Hai stars Mithilesh Chaturvedi, Anil Charanjeet, Prince Shihn, Jeet Balraj Kalirai, Jyoti Singh and Sangeeta Shrivastava.

The short film made to spread love and message of peace in the world has caught the fancy of movie aficionados and several B-town stars who couldn’t stop praising it and Divyansh’s brave attempt on their social networking sites.

Watch the film here:

While Suniel Shetty tweeted, “Always gr8 2 C young talents bringing such a variety 2 D industry Wishing big success 2 ur short film” his actor friend Paresh Rawal wrote, “This arresting short film is a young director and he is a Kashmiri Pandit, it’s a must see the film! Congrats Divyansh!”

Trending :

Pritish Nandy also urged people to watch the short film by tweeting, “Watch this film made by Divyansh Pandit.” And Babita Phogat of Dangal fame wrote, “Watch and share this video.” Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan also tweeted, “Please see this short film directed by the very young and talented Divyansh Pandit.”

The inspiring short film has already crossed 15 million views on Facebook and 75,000 on YouTube and the numbers continue to grow.

Divyansh’s production house, Wild Buffaloes Entertainment strives to produce quality films including commercials, corporate films, short films, documentaries, etc appreciated by audience across the world.