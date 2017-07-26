This Is What Kajol Has To Say About Nepotism In Bollywood

After Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol has opened up on the topic of nepotism in Bollywood. Recently, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan made headlines with their “nepotism rocks” act at the IIFA in response to Kangana Ranaut calling Karan a ‘flagbearer of nepotism’.

When questioned about why the sudden buzz around the word, the actress, who allegedly doesn’t share a good rapport with Karan Johar, told the media on a lighter note, “I think you all are doing it.”

Talking about it seriously, the actress said, “Honestly, I think it’s a moot point, I think it’s a debate brought on by two personalities who have decided to quote unquote each other. I feel every child wants to grow up and be like their parents. Children of doctors and lawyers want to become doctors and lawyers or probably their children become actors. It’s an open world, it’s a free space. Anybody can become anything that they want to become. I think our film industry is particularly known for having successful people. Take any name you want. They have succeeded because of their talent and sheer hard work. I don’t think all the people who have succeeded really have to claim that much over their blood line.”

Recent reports claim that the actress is planning to launch her own production house. Kajol denied the news and clarified the matter, saying, “ADF productions is my husband’s company. I am working for ADF productions. Devgn is my surname for the last 18 years. So, there should be no confusion about that. I am not launching a separate production company. There is a film which has been written by Anand Gandhi and is being produced by ADF. I am acting in it. We will announce it sometime in September.”

Trending :

Kajol has just completed 25 years in Bollywood. When asked how it feels, she expressed, “I am still enjoying my work. I think that is a big pat on my back that I am still enjoying my work. I wake up every day and want to go to work. I also think I haven’t done much work.” When asked whether she is lazy or choosy, the actress joked, “A bit of both!”

She is making a comeback to Tamil films after 20 years with Dhanush’s production Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2 Lalkar. Talking about her character in the film, Kajol said, “Vasundhara Parameshwar is a very self-made woman who has always done things her way and succeeded. That has given her an innate confidence in herself that whatever happens in life, whatever life throws at her, she will be able to overcome. She doesn’t require anything or anyone else to do what she needs to get done.”

VIP 2 is slated to release in the first week of August.