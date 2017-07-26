Dhanush Describes His VIP 2 Co-Star Kajol As “Fascinating”

‘Fascinating’ is the word Dhanush uses to describe Kajol. The south superstar was in Mumbai to promote his forthcoming film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2 Lalkar which also stars Kajol.

Talking to the press on Tuesday, Dhanush described what the film is all about by saying, “VIP 2 is about how difficult it is to fight the corporate war. What happens when the simple, humble world of Raghuvaran collides with an empress and her big corporate world. They both have their individual principles, ideologies, ethics, and morals. Their beliefs are different and it’s obvious that they don’t get along with each other.”

How was the experience of working with Kajol? Dhanush said, “Fascinating! I grew up watching Kajol mam’s films. It was really great to work with such a talented, fine, seasoned performer. It kind of elevated my performance as well.”

The actor cum writer cum producer of the film was then asked how he got Kajol on board for the film, especially at a time when she has not worked in any other language in the last 20 years. Dhanush replied, “Once I finished writing Vasundhara (Kajol’s character), we were wondering that we want somebody like Kajol ma’am. Finally, we thought, then why not her only? We were aware that in the last 20 years, she has not done any film in any other language and so it might be close to impossible to get her on board. But I didn’t want to give up without trying. So, you can see how important it is to try!”

Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 is a Tamil film which will also be dubbed in Hindi. How much difference is there between Bollywood and the South film industry? The actor said, “I really don’t see any difference. Your project has a wider market now. Language is not a barrier anymore. That’s a very healthy change. That change was necessary and it happened. Films like Baahubali and Dangal have set a great example.”

When asked about his upcoming Bollywood projects, Dhanush revealed that he will be working in Aanand L Rai’s next. The actor said, “There are few in talks. I’m not sure which I am going to do. I am doing Aanand L Rai’s next film after Shah Rukh.”

When asked why he has done a limited number of films in Bollywood, the Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh actor said, “As you can see me, I have a unique way of looking. I have to choose my roles very carefully. I know my strengths but I know my weaknesses as well. So I’m waiting for the right script where we can do justice to the film and box office.”

Doesn’t he wish to beef up like Prabhas did for Baahubali? The actor replied in a humorous tone, “My look is my strength. If you step out and take a walk on the road, you can probably see a 100 people like me. They all relate to me. I am their representative on screen.”

VIP 2 Lalkar is the sequel to 2014 Tamil comedy film Velaiilla Pattadhari which went on to become a huge success at the box office. What are his expectations from VIP 2? The actor-producer said, “Definitely the same kind of box office numbers for starters or maybe more. The film (Velaiilla Pattadhari ) garnered a lot of love from people because it dealt with everybody’s day to day problems. I am hoping the sequel gets the same amount of love from the audience.”

Velaiilla Pattadhari in Tamil translates to unemployed graduate in English. The film is slated to hit theatres in August first week.