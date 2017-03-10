Vidya Balan recently delivered a power packed performance in Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani 2. The actress will now be seen in another challenging role in her upcoming film Begum Jaan. The film will have her playing the role of brothel owner. It is adapted from the Bengali film, titled, Rajkahini.

In the first look poster of the film, we had seen her brazen avatar. It grabbed attention with the bold tagline that said, ‘My Body, My House, My Country, My Rules’. In the freshly released motion poster, she is seen giving an intense looks, having a sheesha. With her hair let down and sitting in a rather commanding position, it looks like she will be leaving a lasting impact with this character.

The film is a multi-starrer and has Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakesh Sharma in key roles.

Check out the teaser here:

Begum Jaan has been directed by Srijit Mukherji. The director is a popular name in Bengali cinema and has won a National ward for his film Chotushkone.

Talking about the reactions that the first look received, Vidya said, “I am coming back from Kolkata after promoting the film. It was a great experience. Right now, I am feeling very excited about Begum Jaan and loving the reactions of people. I am looking forward to the release now.”

Also, when asked about the film being one of the boldest films of the year, she quipped, “That I won’t be able to tell.”

Vidya recently promoted the film along with all Gauahar, Pallavi and all the other girls in the lead on The Kapil Sharma show.

The trailer of Begum Jaan is all set to release on 14th March. The film on the other hand will be hitting the theaters on 14th April,2017.