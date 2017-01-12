After the trailer of Rangoon received some amazing responses, here is the first song from the film that is all set to make you swing to it.

Starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, in this song, Kangana’s character as Julia is seen performing on ‘Bloody Hell’.

The song showcases Broadway style grandeur. It has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and has been composed by Vishal Bharadwaj with lyrics from Gulzar.

Check out the song right here:

Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the film is slated to hit the theaters in February.