Appreciation and reverence poured in at the Birmingham Premiere of Kavi Raz’s ‘The Black Prince’

‘The Black Prince’ which was premiered at Birmingham, England, had a huge audience and media attendance. The viewers were delighted after watching the movie and seemed awe-struck with the precision and brilliance with which the historical facts have been portrayed in the film.

Albeit, people of both nations have moved on ever since India got freedom from British colonial rule, yet, on being surfaced with the reality and facts, they experienced an emotional stir. On one hand, they could feel the pain which Maharaja Duleep Singh went through to find his own identity and to free his kingdom, and on the other hand, they couldn’t hold back their praises for such seamless flow of the story, character performances, and picturization.

‘The Black Prince’ is the biopic of Maharaja Duleep Singh. Singer-poet Satinder Sartaaj is essaying this role and veteran actress Shabana Azmi is playing the role of Maharani Jind Kaur, mother of Maharaja Duleep Singh. The film also features Jason Flemyng, Amanda Root, Keith Duffy, David Essex OBE, Canadian actor Rup Magon and Sophie Stevens.

Produced by Brillstein Entertainment, ‘The Black Prince’ is a period drama written and directed by Hollywood filmmaker Kavi Raz and filmed widely across the Britain and India.

It carefully captures the tragic, yet fascinating true story and legacy of Maharajah Duleep Singh, providing a visual narrative of one of India’s most noble kings, and his fragile relationship with, Queen Victoria, who was Godmother to his children.

The movie is all set to hit theatres on July 21, 2017.