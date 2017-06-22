Black Prince Actor Satinder Sartaj Pays Homage To Maharaja Duleep Singh In England

Actor Satinder Sartaj will be seen essaying the role of Maharaja Duleep Singh in the upcoming film The Black Prince. To pay homage to the late King, Satinder visited the grave of Maharaja Duleep Singh in Elveden, Norfolk, where he was buried with his family as a Christian.

During the film’s research, the makers came to know that he became a Sikh before he died in Paris.

Take a look at the video of Satinder Sartaj paying homage at the Maharaja’s grave:

This film will showcase the untold story of the last ruler of Punjab, Maharaja Duleep Singh and the heart-rending ups and downs that this last heir of the richest kingdom of India had to go through.

Maharaja Duleep Singh was the motivational force behind Indian freedom struggle and not many know about it because the then British rulers, fearing his personality influence, didn’t give him exposure to his native land and instead confined him in the precincts of British kingdom.

Shabana Azmi will be seen donning the character of Duleep’s mother Maharani Jindan.

Director of the film Kavi Raz has very delicately balanced these chapters of Punjab’s history.