Karan-Arjun are back and how! Shah Rukh Khan is all set to appear on Bigg Boss season 10 to promote his upcoming film Raees which releases next Wednesday.

While it is going to be one of the most iconic moments on TV to once again have Shah Rukh and Salman Khan in one frame, we cannot wait to watch this exciting episode. In a clip that has gone viral on social media, we see a sneak peek of what will be happening in this special episode.

Salman is seen interrogating Shah Rukh over stealing a cauliflower. Also, we see Shah Rukh alloting a secret task to one of the contestants of the show.

Catch a glimpse of the fun episode here:

Raees has been directed by Rahul Dholakia and is all set to release on 25th January, 2017 along with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.